A Hamilton County judge has found probable cause for charges of Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm, and Reckless Homicide for a suspect believed to be connected to the McCallie Ave mass shooting last month.
Alexis Lewis is accused in the shooting of 17 people, in which three people were killed on June 5th outside of a bar near Downtown Chattanooga.
Lewis was in court this morning in Hamilton County. The case has now been bound over to the Grand Jury.
I’m here at the Hamilton County Courthouse for the preliminary hearing of Alexis Lewis, the suspect police arrested for the McCallie Avenue mass shooting @Local3News pic.twitter.com/GGOB33JetQ— Karen Aguilar Local 3 (@KarenLocal3) July 7, 2022
Local 3 has a team in court right now, we'll have a full recap of what happened tonight beginning at 4 p.m.