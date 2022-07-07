McCallie Ave shooting

The mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has vowed to treat gun violence "like the crisis that it is" after the city saw its second mass shooting in just over a week. Tierra Hayes/Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP

A Hamilton County judge has found probable cause for charges of Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm, and Reckless Homicide for a suspect believed to be connected to the McCallie Ave mass shooting last month. 

Alexis Lewis is accused in the shooting of 17 people, in which three people were killed on June 5th outside of a bar near Downtown Chattanooga. 

Lewis was in court this morning in Hamilton County. The case has now been bound over to the Grand Jury.

