UPDATE: A lawsuit has been dismissed against a current Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy and a former deputy accused of violating a man's constitutional rights.
On Monday, a judge ruled that former Deputy Daniel Wilkey and Deputy Tyler McRae were not liable for an incident that happened back in 2019.
A man accused the two of violating his Fourth Amendment rights during a traffic stop for a window tint violation.
Wilkey recently had 44 criminal charges against dismissed.
PREVIOUS STORY: An appeals court ruled that a local man's Fourth Amendment rights were violated during a traffic stop involving a former Hamilton County deputy.
Local 3 News covered this case back in 2019 when William Klaver said former Deputy Daniel Wilkey pulled him over on Highway 27 South for a window tint violation.
Video taken from inside Klaver's vehicle shows Wilkey searching his vehicle.
Klaver said the officers prolonged the stop without reasonable suspicion that he possessed drugs.
Nothing illegal was found in Klaver's vehicle.
An appeals court judge ruled in favor of Klaver's Fourth Amendment rights were violated.