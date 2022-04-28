UPDATE: 38-year-old Joanna Michelle Alder pleaded guilty Tuesday to the January 23, 2019 murder of a 60-year-old woman.
Judge Don Poole approved the plea agreement, in which Alder agreed to serve 30 years in the state prison at 100%.
Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams said the day of the murder, a woman said she stopped by the victim’s home on Willie Way to visit and found the front door locked. She said that when she looked through the living room window, she could see the victim bleeding from the head.
She also said that she saw Alder walk by the window and then heard a loud noise coming from where the victim was sitting.
The witness left and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.
The first Chattanooga police officers on the scene found the victim sitting in her recliner, unresponsive and bleeding profusely from the head.
A subsequent investigation leading up to today’s plea showed that the victim suffered nine blows to the head, as well as two stab wounds to the head.
The investigation also revealed that Alder was one of the beneficiaries of the victim’s life insurance policy. Police located Alder in Morgan County TN and arrested her for the murder.
PREVIOUS STORY: The victim of a stabbing on Willie Way on January 23 has died.
Sandra Crews, 60, was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night, Chattanooga police said.
The suspect, Joanna Alder, has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.
PREVIOUS STORY: One person was critically injured in a Wednesday night stabbing in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga police officers were called to the 100 block of Willie Way around 10:30 pm after it was reported that a person had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive, a CPD spokesperson said.
The woman had multiple stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital. Investigators and medical personnel are trying to determine if she was shot as well.
Major Crimes Investigators identified Joanna Alder, 35, as the suspect.
Alder was arrested in Morgan County, TN. She faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.