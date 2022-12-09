UPDATE: A bond hearing for the man accused of killing 22-year-old Jasmine Pace is underway on Friday.
According to the general sessions court docket, 22-year-old Jason Chen’s arraignment is happening in Judge Larry Ables’ courtroom.
Chen is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Jasmine Pace, who went missing on November 22.
Chen was arrested for criminal homicide on November 29, at his family’s home in Williamson County, Tennessee, as the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office was asking for the public’s help in the search for Pace.
Pace's body was found in an area off Suck Creek Road on Thursday, December 1.
Chen has been held at the Silverdale Detention Center without bond since he was brought to Hamilton County after his arrest.
His initial bond hearing on December 6 was rescheduled because of witness availability.
Jason Chen, who is charged with criminal homicide, is scheduled for a bond hearing on Friday at noon.
Attorneys for Chen are expected to argue for a lower bond. He's currently being held without one.
"If the defendant's being held without bail, then obviously the only way you can go is down," said Stephen Hatchett, a former prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney.
Hatchett has no affiliation with the case, but spoke very generally with Local 3 News about bond hearings in murder trials.
"It's very difficult to hold someone without bail in the state of Tennessee," said Hatchett. "Typically, what you will have, though, is bail gets set at, say, $5 million."
Jason Chen was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Jasmine Pace. Her body was found off Suck Creek Road a week and a half after she went missing.
Chen's arrest warrant says police found blood stains, glass fragments, and Jasmine's belongings inside of his Northshore apartment.
He's being charged with criminal homicide, but Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said she plans to pursue a first-degree murder charge.
"You do have to prove that it was homicide," said Hatchett. "And that the defendant acted intentionally and with pre-meditation."
Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to call witnesses to testify at Friday's hearing.
Hatchett said the goal for prosecutors is to present enough probable cause that Chen could be charged for murder, a standard he said is much lower than reasonable doubt.
"One of the factors in determining bail is the strength of the state's case," Hatchett said. "If you have a low likelihood of conviction, that is a factor that the court is to take into consideration in setting bail."
Meanwhile, Jasmine's family laid her to rest Thursday. Her funeral was held at The Calvary Baptist Church in Red Bank.