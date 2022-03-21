Janet Hinds courtroom

UPDATE: The hearing for Janet Hinds' request for a new trial has been moved to Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Janet Hinds will go before a judge Monday and ask for a new trial.

Hinds was convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication and sentenced to 11 years for the 2019 death of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.

The motion for a new trial references nine points that Hinds deserves a new trial in the document obtained by Local 3 News.

