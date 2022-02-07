UPDATE: Judge Don Poole sentenced Janet Hinds to 11 years in Tennessee prison in the death of Chattanooga police Officer Nicholas Galinger.
Hinds was convicted of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication in September of 2021 for the 2019 death of Galinger.
Poole cited the sentencing guidelines as the basis for his decision.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Janet Hinds returns to court for her sentencing after being found guilty in September of causing a Chattanooga Police Officer's death.
Hinds' original sentencing date was scheduled for November, but the judge decided to push it back for scheduling purposes. The jury found her guilty of Vehicular Homicide by intoxication in the 2019 killing of Officer Nicholas Galinger.
PREVIOUS STORY: The sentencing date for the woman who was found guilty of causing a Chattanooga officer's death has been pushed back to 2022.
Janet Hinds was convicted in the 2019 death of Officer Nicholas Galinger in September of 2021.
Her sentencing date was scheduled for November 1.
Channel 3 has learned that Hinds will now be sentenced on February 7, 2022.
The Hamilton County Court Clerk's Office tells Channel 3 the move was made "because of scheduling" and no other reason was provided.
Day 6: Two and a half years after the crash that killed Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger, a jury found Janet Hinds guilty Saturday of causing his death.
"We the jury find the defendant, Janet Elaine Hinds, guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication," the jury foreperson said Saturday.
Janet Hinds hung her head as the jury announced she was guilty of eight of the 10 charges that killed Galinger. The most serious conviction, vehicular homicide by intoxication carries a sentence range of 8-12 years. The not guilty verdicts (failure to render aid and violation of traffic control device) involved two Class C misdemeanors.
"It's a day for justice. It's a day for Nicholas Galinger and his family. It's a day for justice, in my opinion, for past and present members of law enforcement for this community," Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said after the verdict.
Outside of the courtroom, Galinger's father said he felt like justice was served, although he felt for the Hinds family.
"I wondered for the last two and a half years how I would feel, so this is better than I thought it would be," Barry Galinger added.
The verdict was emotional for Chattanooga Police too, some of whom sat through each day of testimony.
"Our officers are feeling some relief, they worked very hard on investigating this, we are very thankful for the job that the prosecution did," Interim CPD Police Chief Eric Tucker said.
Defense Attorney Ben McGowan, who presented a strong case, declined to comment after the verdict, along with the Hinds family.
"I think I have to process what's gone on here. Thank you," McGowan said.
Pinkston thanked the jury for their work and 15 hours of deliberations.
"You had about 22-24 witnesses, 150-some odd exhibits, I think they took their duty very seriously and went through the evidence, as they should have," he said.
Barry Galinger echoed Pinkston's sentiment towards the jury.
"For people to disrupt their lives, leave their loved ones, be sequestered, no phones, no televisions, nothing. Come down to a different city, take their time deliberating, I'm just so thankful," he said.
Pinkston responded to a comment made during the defense's closing arguments Friday.
"It was mentioned in closing that if the victim in this case had been different, there wouldn't have been a charge, my statement to the jury would be that, in this community, no matter your status as a defendant or a victim, if you're impaired and you kill another individual, then law enforcement and us prosecutors are going to make sure we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Pinkston said.
Then, a powerful moment unfolded outside of the courtroom, as Janet Hinds' daughter in law, Melissa, is seen hugging Galinger's father. Perhaps it can serve as a reminder to us all of the loss among both of these families.
Janet Hinds will be sentenced on November 1st. She will remain out on bond on house arrest until her sentencing.
Janet Hinds was found guilty of 8 of 10 charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication.
The verdict was reached after 15.5 hours of deliberations Saturday morning.
The jury found Janet Hinds guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, failing to report an accident, speeding, failing to exercise due care, driving under the influence.
Judge Poole ordered a pre-sentencing investigative report.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 1, 2021 at 9 AM.
Hinds was taken in handcuffs to assure the terms of her bond remained in place.
DAY 5: The trial against Janet Hinds has ended for the night and will resume on Saturday morning.
The jurors in the Janet Hinds trial met briefly with Judge Don Poole Friday morning, and then begin their deliberations.
As of 9:00pm Friday, they had been deliberating for more than 12 hours.
After four days of testimony, the judge gave the jury their instructions Thursday evening. After a short recess, the jury asked the judge if they could adjourn for the day and start their work Friday morning. Judge Poole agreed to their request.
User: WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News To: link
Hinds faces 10 charges in connection with the hit and run crash that killed Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.
The jury will resume their deliberations at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
DAY 4: After receiving their lengthy instructions from Judge Don Poole, the jurors have asked to begin their deliberations Friday morning.
That news came after another full day of testimony in the case.
Through their own witnesses, the defense built their case, pointing out conditions on Hamill Road and the Chattanooga Police Department's bias clouded the investigation into the crash that killed Officer Nicholas Galinger.
"The water from his vehicle when he hit it, hit the windshield of our car, was so strong, that it blinded us for probably 2-3 seconds and kind of put a fear, a fear factor in us," George Conway, who lives near Hamill Road, testified Wednesday.
Janet Hinds' longtime friend testified she was with Hinds hours before the crash and had information to share with police but no one ever called her back.
“I had been with Janet the whole evening before, for majority of the evening and that we were just beside ourselves with worry over this and my husband and I wanted to be as transparent as possible and help in any way we could," Tracy Phillips testified.
Hinds is accused of killing Galinger in a hit and run in February 2019.
Attorneys on both sides made their final pleas to the jury.
"You don’t drive home with a dead man’s hair in your windshield. You don’t drive home with the piece of a dead man’s scalp inside your vehicle. But that’s what she did," Prosecutor Cameron Williams said.
“They don’t want their brother officer to have died for nothing and in their minds that means as police officers, we need to get a conviction. And sadly for us, that means that Janet Hinds will be the sacrificial lamb," Defense Attorney Ben McGowan said.
And soon it will be the job of 12 men and women to determine Hinds' fate.
DAY 3: The third day was an important day of testimony in the Janet Hinds trial.
Hinds is accused of killing Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger in a hit and run in February 2019.
The state's argument took center stage Wednesday, as prosecutors tried to prove to the jury Hinds was drunk behind the wheel as the defense tried to prove the math wasn't reliable.
Attorneys used surveillance video taken from a home and a ministry near the scene and a brief science experiment to bring what happened on February 23, 2019 into a sharper focus for the jury.
Master Patrol Officer Joe Warren, a traffic investigator with the Chattanooga Police department testified using measurements he took from the scene to calculate Hinds was driving between 47 mph and 53 mph at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit on Hamill Road is 35 mph.
But the theory of Hinds' blood alcohol level took center stage Wednesday, through the testimony of a toxicologist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
He told the jury about a formula he used to calculate his estimation.
“What did you project Ms. Hinds BAC to be at 11:04 pm on the night of February 23rd?” Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston asked.
“Based upon the calculation of Widmark and compensating for the amount of time that took place, I estimated her alcohol concentration was between a .14 and a .18," Mike Lyttle with the TBI replied.
But the defense tried to poke holes in the toxicologist's testimony, pointing out figures used in the formula were estimates and averages, proving Hinds weighed nearly 20 lbs. more than the figure the state gave Lyttle to use.
Using Hinds' correct weight from the time of the crash, the defense calculated Hinds' approximate BAC between .11 and .15. But the defense pointed out other variables that could impact the formula.
The topic, a center stone in the state's case. Those on both sides hope their arguments will sway the jury's decision.
The trial continues Thursday at 9:00 AM.
DAY 2: Day two of the Janet Hinds trial centered around the state's evidence in the case.
The 57-year-old is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a Chattanooga Police officer on Hamill Road in February 2019 before leaving the scene.
Officer Nicholas Galinger was killed.
The evidence was taken from different places, including Hinds' vehicle and home. The jury also spent nearly four hours watching video of Hinds captured inside the restaurant before the crash.
Video taken inside Hinds home gives us a glimpse into her life: Papers on the refrigerator, a dog barking behind a baby gate and senior pictures of her sons mounted on the wall.
The video documents what investigators found while serving a search warrant less than 24 hours after the crash.
Chattanooga Police Department Investigator Jerry McElroy testified to collecting a teal color shirt from a laundry hamper in the laundry room.
"This particular shirt appeared to have a piece of glass on it. Because it appeared to have a piece of glass on it, and that was requested, per the search warrant, I collected the shirt," he said.
Another team of investigators processed Hinds' Honda CRV. Pictures and video show the SUV's missing grill, dents and scratches on the hood and windshield and the windshield, broken and sunken in.
"Did you notice any possible tissue that was located in the vehicle?" Prosecutor Cameron Williams asked during testimony.
"There was. Right here near the steering column, there was a fairly large piece of possible human tissue that you could see," CPD Investigator Kristen Booker replied.
Video from inside Farm to Fork, a restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia, gave us a glimpse of Hinds in the four hours leading up to the crash, drinking a total of 76 ounces of beer and a shot before paying her tab and getting behind the wheel to drive home.
"That would be finishing, getting the last bit of the last drink that she finished in 18 minutes," Chattanooga Police Officer Jeff Buckner testified, explaining to jurors while the video was being shown.
The state used glasses from the restaurant to show the jury the sizes of the five drinks she consumed.
"The bar manager, Mr. Black actually provided me with glasses that are similar to what they would serve a 22 oz, 16 oz and a shot glass," Buckner testified.
The general manager of Farm to Fork and the woman who served Hinds testified although their interactions were limited that night, nothing about her demeanor showed she was intoxicated.
DAY 1: The first day of the Janet Hinds trial consisted of opening statements and testimony from six witnesses for the state.
Hinds is facing 10 charges in connection with the hit and run crash that killed Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.
Through body camera video and pictures, prosecutors started laying out their case against Hinds.
"She could have avoided all of this if she had just gotten a ride. If she had said to one of those family and friends, I probably shouldn't be driving," Prosecutor Cameron Williams told jurors during opening statements.
But the defense pointed to other factors they believe contributed to Galinger's death.
"You're going to learn the field training officer pulled into the driveway and didn't illuminate the area at all, did not signal his blue lights. You're going to hear him say he thought it would be distracting. You're going to be able to evaluate the credibility of that statement," Defense attorney Ben McGowan told jurors during opening statements.
Much of Monday's testimony centered around the moments before and after the crash.
For the first time, we learned what Hinds did after the crash through testimony from her daughter-in-law.
"I proceeded to tell her that she didn't hit a road sign, she hit a cop. And she said, "No, I hit a road sign." And I said, 'No, you hit a police officer.' And she said, 'No, no I didn't,'" Melissa Hinds testified about calling Janet Hinds the morning after the crash.
Melissa Hinds testified she offered Janet a ride home several times while at Farm to Fork in Ringgold because she had seen Janet consume at least one beer and the weather was bad and convenient because she was passing Janet's home.
Melissa Hinds also testified about going over to Janet's home the morning after the crash and seeing hair in the windshield of her SUV. Melissa Hinds told jurors several family members came over and urged Janet to turn herself in. The family decided she would call an attorney first and then turn herself into police.
Former Chattanooga Police Officer Jarrod Justice testified he was Galinger's field training officer the night he was killed.
The state showed jurors Galinger's body camera of the moments before and when he was hit and Justice's body camera showed jurors what happened right after he was hit.
Justice testified he did not activate his blue lights and did not put on reflective vests due to the nature of the call they were answering, which followed department policy.
Chattanooga Police Officer Jennifer Lockhart also took the stand for the state, she was one of the first to respond to the scene, because she had just gotten home from working overtime and lives on Hamill Road.
PREVIOUS STORY: Opening statements are set to start Monday in the Janet Hinds trial.
Attorneys on both sides will make their case to a jury selected from Davidson County.
The five men and 11 women will listen to the state's case against Hinds, who is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a Chattanooga Police officer before leaving the scene in February 2019.
Officer Nicholas Galinger was killed in the crash. Galinger, a father of two, had graduated from the Chattanooga Police Academy a month before he was killed.
The defense argues the crash was an unavoidable accident caused by bad weather.