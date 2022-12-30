UPDATE: More than eight months after the Ocoee Whitewater Center in Polk County was destroyed by fire, the investigation continues.
The fire happened the morning of April 26, closing area roads and forcing a dozen or more agencies to respond to the scene.
Just over eight months laters, investigators say they still have not determined what caused the 1996 Olympic venue to go up in flames.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, is leading the investigation.
A spokesperson tells Local 3 News, the investigation is ongoing but it's unclear why a cause has yet to be found.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story as they become available.
PREVIOUS STORY: We spoke to Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross on scene who said they were alerted to the fire around midnight.
"A passerby called in and saw the Ocoee Whitewater Center was on fire and of course units responded immediately," said Sheriff Ross.
READ MORE | Olympian recalls his time at Ocoee Whitewater Center
The Sheriff said the Tennessee Bomb and Arson Division will be taking over the investigation.
"They'll be investigating trying to determine the origin of fire and go from there."
He said while the investigation is being conducted the area will be closed off for the next few days, but it shouldn't deter people from enjoying the area next week. He added that the fire won't impact the flow of the river and rafting businesses are still open.
PREVIOUS STORY: An early morning fire destroyed the Ocoee Whitewater Center Tuesday.
The venue served as the host site for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics for the Canoe and Kayak Slalom events.
Years later, it remained a popular spot for locals and tourists with the waters of the Ocoee River surging just steps beyond the center's back doors, with sweeping views from the balcony.
The river's flow was modified to create the paddling venues, with grandstands and observation towers added for the Olympics.
TDOT crews in the area saw the structure on fire and 12 area fire departments responded to the site.
Polk County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Lofty said that the blaze had engulfed about 90% of the structure by the time a full fire response got to the scene on the Ocoee River.
Crews report the fire has been contained, but an investigation will begin as to the fire's origin.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that an agent has responded to the scene of the fire to assist in the investigation.
Polk County County Executive Robby M. Hatcher says it’s a big loss for the community.
“First, we are just so grateful that no one was injured during the fire and thankful to our partners for their assistance in getting the fire under control and investigating the cause,” said Mike Wright, Acting Forest Supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest.
“The Ocoee Whitewater Center was a unique site not just here on the Cherokee National Forest, but across the Forest Service. It is a difficult loss for us.”
Roads in the area have reopened to traffic.
The Ocoee Whitewater Center was closed before the fire, as are nearby trails including:
• Rhododendron Trail
• Bear Paw Loop Trail
• Old Copper Road Trail
• 64 Connector Path
• Chestnut Mountain Loop/Bear Paw Connector Trail
Stay with Local 3 News as this story is developing.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County 911 Emergency Communications District is reporting that the Ocoee Whitewater Center is on fire this morning.
The post on Facebook indicates that Highway 64 is completely shut down from Highway 314 all the way to Ducktown.
Crews from Tennessee and North Carolina are working to put out those flames.
We will bring you more on this story as it becomes available.