UPDATE: Crews are reopening I-75 Northbound near exit 11.
Local 3 News is still working to learn more details about the pedestrian hit and killed.
-------------------------------------------------------------
A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 Northbound near the 13.6 mile marker, near the Ooltewah exit early Sunday morning.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found dead when authorities arrived to the scene around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
When authorities arrived, they shut down I-75 Northbound at exit 11 so traffic investigators could complete their investigation.
Traffic is currently being detoured at the Lee Highway off ramp.
I-75 Southbound is still open.
Stay with Local 3 News as we work to learn more about this story.