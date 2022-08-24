UPDATE: The International Brotherhood of Police Officers sent Local 3 News a release saying it has discovered two more officers have been reassigned.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The International Brotherhood of Police Officers has issued a statement on the reassignment of 10 Chattanooga police officers who were previously found guilty of misrepresentation.

The IBPO issued the following statement:

To whom it may concern,

First and foremost, we want to say thank you to the community members of Chattanooga who have shown support to all the officers who have been directly affected by the recent events in the department. We also want to say thank you for the support of our IBPO members at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

We, as the IBPO, in no way condone untruthfulness. None of these officers have been found guilty of untruthfulness. None of these officers did anything egregious to warrant termination. In light of these recent actions, we believe that our officers have been treated unfairly and have been disciplined a second time for past sustained allegations. We have spoken to the executive staff, Chief Murphy, and reached out to the city attorney's office as well as city HR with no response. We are hoping to work towards a resolution.

Again, these officers have been punished a second time for past actions. Chief Murphy has made this decision without gathering the needed information to handle it correctly. She had circumvented the well-established process to make an informed determination. Chief Murphy continues to make ill-informed decisions, creating an environment where our members have lost confidence in her leadership abilities. With the support of over 500 Law Enforcement officers throughout Hamilton County we will continue to push for a resolution, and we will not tolerate how she has treated our members.

The IBPO’s statement comes after the CPD Chief Celeste Murphy was asked by a US Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had previously been found guilty of untruthfulness or misrepresentation.

The US Attorney’s office ask for the list to identify any officers who may not be able to testify in court.

A CPD spokesperson says a list of 10 officers was given to the US Attorney’s office and those officers were reassigned to new roles within the police department.

A CPD spokesperson says there are no officers who were previously found guilty of untruthfulness employed by the department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ten officers with the Chattanooga Police Department have been assigned to new roles following a request by a U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who are not allowed to testify in court.

According to a release from CPD, the list was requested to identify officers who are not allowed to testify in court cases due to past allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness.

CPD says Chief Celeste Murphy complied with the request and a list of 10 officers was given to federal and state prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's office issued the following statement:

"In response to your inquiry, the U.S. Attorney’s Office replies that it is of paramount importance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office that defendants in federal criminal proceedings receive the due process required by the United States Constitution. To that end, this office conducts appropriate inquiry in all criminal cases to ensure that it has the information necessary to make any disclosure required by law concerning a witness, including a law enforcement officer, called by the United States to provide sworn testimony in a federal criminal proceeding. This office has no further comment."

CPD says the 10 officers have been reassigned to roles that do not require court testimony and there are currently no officers who have been accused of untruthfulness employed by the department.

The officers were, however, subjects of internal affairs investigations, which found the officers were guilty of misrepresenting information.

CPD did not name the officers involved or what they were specifically accused of, but it could be as simple as a typo or as serious as withholding information from prosecutors.

"We're not really sure why we are here today, at least not without some type of due process," said Vince Champion, the regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, which is representing some of the officers involved. "Why now are we going back a year or two years, or however long, and just saying they're ultimately being terminated without any due process."

The officers believed the cases were closed and behind them, according to Champion.

At the time, department policy treated misrepresentation differently from untruthfulness, which was punishable with immediate termination. Murphy said Wednesday the policy is changing and will no longer treat the two offenses differently.

"This is a big thing, it's no minor thing," said Robin Flores, who said he is representing clients who are related to some cases that may be affected by these investigations. He spoke to Local 3 News generally about the accusations. "That is a bad sign if you've got ten cops hiding evidence or alleged to hide evidence. That shows there is a deeper problem going on there."

The Rock City Fraternal Order of Police said Wednesday the officers were relieved of their enforcement duty unjustly and without proper notice, saying they were told about the meeting with Chief Murphy 17 hours prior.

"These Officers have made mistakes in the past. They were investigated by Professional Standards, held accountable by the Office of the Chief of Police, and disciplined in accordance with existing department policy," said the organization which represents police officers. "By relieving these officers of duty, Chief Murphy is holding them to a policy that did not exist until today."

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said the investigation could affect past or present cases.

Hamilton County District Attorney General-elect Coty Wamp said in a statement to Local 3 News her office will investigate the cases when she enters the office in September.

The following is a full statement from Hamilton County District Attorney General-elect Coty Wamp:

"These situations involve complex legal issues that require communication amongst law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney's Office. Unfortunately, I am unable to fully comment on the recent reassignments at the police department because no one in leadership at CPD has reached out to me nor have I had the opportunity to review the internal affairs investigations that are spoken of in the police department's press release.

In September, I plan to review each of the allegations against the recently demoted officers and make my own judgment, using sound legal discretion, to determine the officers' ability to testify and mv ability to prosecute cases in which they have been involved."

The following is the full press release from the Chattanooga Police Department:

Our criminal justice system depends on law enforcement officers to investigate and apprehend suspects, as well as testify against them in court.

Officer testimony is critical to a prosecutor’s ability to present evidence that would lead to a proper verdict and bring those responsible for committing a crime to justice.

The Chattanooga Police Department recently received a request from a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had sustained allegations of untruthfulness or misrepresentation, for the purposes of identifying officers who would not be allowed to testify in court.

Upon receiving the request, Chief Celeste Murphy fulfilled her duty to Chattanooga residents and the justice system and provided the list of ten officers to federal and state prosecutors. Because the affected officers may no longer be able to testify in court, Chief Murphy made the decision to remove them from enforcement responsibilities. These officers have been reassigned to roles and responsibilities that do not require court testimony.

There are no currently employed officers who have sustained allegations of untruthfulness, as department policy requires immediate termination for such an offense. Under previous department policy, misrepresentation was treated differently from untruthfulness. However, CPD has eliminated that distinction and moving forward all sustained allegations relating to a lack of truthfulness now result in immediate termination.

“Chattanooga residents, our fellow CPD officers, as well as the state and federal prosecutors who present these cases should have full confidence that officers who investigate crimes, apprehend suspects, and testify in court uphold the highest standards of integrity,” said Chief Celeste Murphy. “It is unacceptable that a case could be jeopardized due to an integrity issue with an officer who was found to have previously misrepresented the truth or filed a false report.”

The internal affairs investigations at issue were related to internal policy violations, and none of the affected officers are accused of misrepresentation in a court of law.

However, whenever an internal affairs investigation finds that an officer has, in the course of their duties, been less than truthful, it can call into question the integrity of their testimony in court, jeopardizing a prosecutor's ability to obtain a conviction.

Because of the sensitivity of this matter and out of respect for our officers, we will have no further comment on this issue.

