UPDATE: Three-month-old Elijah Harvey, the infant at the center of a TBI Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe, the TBI said Monday afternoon.
The TBI said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle and made sure the child was safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for 3-month-old Elijah Harvey, who they say went missing out of Chattanooga.
Elijah is described as being 13 pounds, has blue eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with dinosaurs.
The TBI says that Elijah is believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey.
Harvey is wanted by Chattanooga Police Dept for custodial interference and theft of an automobile over $10k. Sean has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 foot 11, weighs 175 lbs.
If you see Elijah, you are asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525 with info.