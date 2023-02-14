UPDATE: The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office has released additional details related to Friday's shooting involving an inmate and corrections officer at a hospital, including the identities of those involved.
According to Sheriff Bill Phillips, 33-year-old Cody Ray Higdon was taken back into custody after he tried to escape from the Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and was shot by Corrections Officer Karen Long.
Higdon now faces additional charges, including two counts of Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, two counts of Assault on a First Responder, Resisting Arrest, Escape, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon after an inmate allegedly attempted to escape from a hospital, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an inmate from the Sequatchie County Jail had been transported to the Bledsoe County Erlanger for medical reasons, but allegedly attempted to run after receiving treatment.
A release from the TBI states the corrections officer fired a taser at the suspect with no effect, then fired a service weapon, shooting the inmate at around 4PM.
The suspect was taken back into custody and transferred to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The corrections officer was not injured during the shooting.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. No names have been made public at this time.
TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch.
