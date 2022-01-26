UPDATE: Chattanooga police say identification that belongs to a missing local man was found on a body discovered in Jackson County, Alabama on Tuesday.
Police say the identification found on the body belongs to 40-year-old Nick Callegari, who was last seen on New Year's Day.
Police say the body has not been identified.
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office for identification.
PREVIOUS STORY: It’s been several weeks since 40-year-old Nick Callegari was last seen heading toward downtown Chattanooga.
He was last seen on surveillance video leaving Champy’s on ML King Boulevard. It was around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day when he was seen in the video. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
“We love him so much and we just need him home,” his wife Lauren Callegari said. “His little boy is wanting his daddy back. We’re desperate, desperate to find him.”
Nick was diagnosed with epilepsy last month. Lauren says his behavior changed when he was put on new medication. That’s when he left for a walk early in the afternoon on New Year’s Day and never came home.
“Texas, Louisiana, all over. He’s on a lot of prayer lists,” his mom, Lisa Callegari told Channel 3 Wednesday. “Somebody somewhere knows something in this town. We just don’t know who or what.”
Nick is about 5’9” and around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a dark brown beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.
Since Lauren first spoke to Channel 3, she and Nick’s family have been working around the clock putting posters up of his face and name around downtown Chattanooga. She’s asking any businesses in the area to check surveillance video from the evening of January 1, 2022 so they can start to piece together what happened after he left Champy’s.
“If they can pull footage to see if they can find him, that would be so helpful,” said Lauren. "If they don’t have the time, we’re more than happy to come look through it.”
Lauren learned he may be using a Visa gift card around downtown. Lauren is also asking businesses to look for records showing someone using a card ending in either 0496 or 4418.
Nick has been without his epilepsy medication for over a week, which epilepsy experts say can be incredibly dangerous.
“You don’t want to abruptly discontinue seizure medicines,” said Dr. Jake McKay, an epilepsy specialist at Erlanger. “Most of them will cause you to have an increased risk of seizures.”
Anyone with information about where Nick may be is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.