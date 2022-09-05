UPDATE: According to TDOT, all lanes of I-75 South in Bradley County have reopened, following a crash on Monday afternoon.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash in Bradley County has closed a portion of I-75 on Monday afternoon.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 12:30pm just past exit 20 on the southbound side.
TDOT says one lane is open on the southbound until further notice.
Injuries, if any, along with the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
