UPDATE: Interstate 75 southbound has reopened to traffic after a multiple-vehicle crash closed the roadway Friday morning.
East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen told Local 3 that there was entrapment at the crash.
It may take several hours for traffic flow to return to normal, since backups extended several miles in multiple directions.
PREVIOUS STORY: Early Friday morning, a crash involving several vehicles closed Interstate 75 northbound at the East Ridge exit.
Currently, one lane of traffic is able to go around the crash and cleanup efforts.
But traffic is backed up for several miles in both directions on Interstates 75 and 24.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.