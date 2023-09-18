UPDATE: All lanes on Interstate 75 at the Brady Ridgecut have reopened to traffic after two crashes Monday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple-vehicle crash at mile marker 16.8 has closed two of the southbound lanes. The left shoulder is also blocked.
Another multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound has snarled the lanes of traffic at mile marker 15.8, which is near the Scenic Area for the southbound lanes.
Both crashes are at the area known as the Bradley Ridgecut.
Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.