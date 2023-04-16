UPDATE: A portion of I-75 that was closed due to a motor oil spill by a semi truck early Sunday morning has been reopened.
Just after 2 a.m., Chattanooga Fire crews responded to 1.3 mm of I75 northbound for a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.
Upon arrival units found a semi truck carrying containers of motor oil had struck the inside retaining wall spilling some of its contents onto the southbound lanes of I75.
The accident closed both north and southbound lanes while crews cleared debris and the accident scene.
No injuries were reported in this accident.