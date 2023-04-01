UPDATE: THP has reopened I-75 NB.

Please use caution as the traffic is congested in and around the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: I-75 Northbound in McMinn County is closed Saturday afternoon at Exit 52 (right before the Sweetwater exit) due to fallen power lines across the roadway.

I-75 Northbound near McMinn Co. closed due to fallen power lines, Exit 52

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking motorists to seek alternate routes while personnel is on the scene managing the situation. 

TDOT says I-75 Southbound traffic is currently not affected.

Tags

Recommended for you