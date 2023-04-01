UPDATE: THP has reopened I-75 NB.
Please use caution as the traffic is congested in and around the area.
I75 NB has reopened. Please use caution as the traffic is congested in and around the area.— THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 1, 2023
PREVIOUS STORY: I-75 Northbound in McMinn County is closed Saturday afternoon at Exit 52 (right before the Sweetwater exit) due to fallen power lines across the roadway.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking motorists to seek alternate routes while personnel is on the scene managing the situation.
⚠️I75 NB is closed ⛔️at Exit 52 because of fallen power lines across the roadway. Please seek alternate routes. Personnel are on the scene managing the situation. I75 SB traffic is currently not affected. pic.twitter.com/CVHrnuk3bY— THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 1, 2023
TDOT says I-75 Southbound traffic is currently not affected.