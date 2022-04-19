UPDATE: A preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol indicates that Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Interstate 75 hit the rear of a 18-wheeler in the right lane, after the Chevrolet was struck from the rear by a Ford F-350 Tuesday morning.
The GSP says the Equinox came to rest blocking the middle lane and part of the right lane; the 18-wheeler came to rest in the right lane.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at scene, and the driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with possible serious injuries.
The GSP says that the sequence of the crash is still being investigated.
The roadway was reopened to traffic about 2:00pm.
PREVIOUS STORY: Interstate 75 northbound, north of Battlefield Parkway has completed reopened after an earlier crash closed the roadway.
Drivers may still experience some delays until normal traffic flow resumes.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Interstate 75 northbound, north of Battlefield Parkway has closed all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.
There's no word as to the severity of the crash, or if there are any injuries.
GDOT says the area will be affected until about 1:00pm.
Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.