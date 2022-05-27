UPDATE: All lanes on Interstate 24 westbound, near Market Street and the U.S. 27 junction have been reopened.
Traffic is moving through as normal.
I-24 was shutdown for several hours after an issue with the concrete slab was reported by Chattanooga police.
The problem was spotted about 6:00am near mile marker 178.6, a section of the interstate just beyond the US 27 junction in the westbound lanes.
Crew from the Tennessee Department of Transportation were able to quickly make repairs.
TDOT's Rae Anne Bradley said in a Twitter post that the affected section of I-24 is scheduled for permanent repairs in 2023.
Traffic Alert for Hamilton County. @myTDOT is your only source for accurate, up-to-date information on state owned roads in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/lj1tf8mGLb— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) May 27, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Traffic is now moving through the emergency lane.
However, traffic is likely to be back up for a while.
PREVIOUS STORY: The high bridge on Interstate 24 westbound is shut down due to a shift in the cement.
TDOT is on the scene looking into the situation.
Local 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.