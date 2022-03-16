UPDATE: Interstate 24 westbound has reopened after being closed for several hours following a tractor trailer crash Wednesday morning.
Drivers should expect some congestion and possible delays until the normal traffic pattern resumes.
PREVIOUS STORY: A tractor trailer crash and spill shut down I-24 West at Westside Drive around 2 a.m. today.
The Chattanooga Police Department says that there were no injuries and traffic was being re-directed to N. Germantown Rd. towards Brainerd Rd.
The Chattanooga Fire Department was working to clean up fluids on the roadway.
There was no estimate on when that work would be finished.