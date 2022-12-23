UPDATE: Intestate 24 eastbound has reopened to traffic after an early morning semi-truck fire near German town Road.
The tractor trailer was carrying a full load of doors and caught fire on Interstate 24 eastbound about 2:00am Friday.
The truck fire was reported to the Chattanooga Fire Department as the truck stopped between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue.
The interstate was shut down as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which fully engulfed the trailer.
Once the cab was disconnected from the trailer, the fire was brought under control.
The driver was uninjured.
Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.