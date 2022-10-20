UPDATE: The Highway Department will be continuing to work on Hunter Road through Oct. 28th, 2022.
Hunter Road will have one lane closed, and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The anticipated completion date was pushed back due to unforeseen complications with underground utilities.
The Highway Department appreciates the patience while striving to improve existing infrastructure and create a safe place to travel.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Hamilton County Highway Department will be reconstructing and repaving sections of Hunter Road, starting the week of October 10.
The project will take about two weeks to complete, and was timed to coincide with Hamilton County Schools' fall break.
The work is dependent on weather conditions.
A single lane of traffic will remain open, but drivers should expect some long delays during the project.
The use of alternate routes is recommended.