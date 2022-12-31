ROAD CLOSED

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has reopened Hunter Road to traffic just before 3:30 this evening. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has closed Hunter Road this afternoon temporarily between Teal Road and Crooked Creek Road due to a single vehicle accident.

Motorists should seek an alternative route until the roadway can be reopened and emergency vehicles clear the area.

