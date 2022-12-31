UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has reopened Hunter Road to traffic just before 3:30 this evening.
Hunter Road has been reopened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/QE6ea1zxuQ— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) December 31, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has closed Hunter Road this afternoon temporarily between Teal Road and Crooked Creek Road due to a single vehicle accident.
The 5900 block of Hunter Road has been temporarily closed between Teal Road and Crooked Creek Road due to a single vehicle accident. Motorists should seek an alternative route until the roadway can be reopened and emergency vehicles clear the area. pic.twitter.com/1KzwUtuPQa— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) December 31, 2022
Motorists should seek an alternative route until the roadway can be reopened and emergency vehicles clear the area.