UPDATE: In an update from HES, there's been no recent sighting of Maddie, the lost foster dog, since April 29.
The most recent sighting was on April 29 on S Crest.
The Humane Society is reminding the public that Maddie is skittish and advising to avoid approaching but call the number listed if sighted.
We aren't giving up hope that Maddie is still out there!
PREVIOUS STORY: The Humane Educational Society (HES) is spreading the word about lost HES foster dog, Maddie.
She escaped her foster parents early on April 6 from Tunnel Blvd. between Wilcox and Shallowford Rd.
The most recent sightings were around Cabin Rd and Through Street on April 9.
A Facebook update on April 13 says there have not been any recent sightings besides being seen off of Through Street briefly on the 9th.
HES says they will need to set a trap but need the people in the area to notify them of any sightings.
She is described as a light-yellow lab mix with long lanky legs, is chipped and spayed, and her collar was said to be gone on her last sighting. Maddie is also described as very skittish and will likely not approach anyone. For this reason, they need the community to help by reporting any sightings.
You can call or text (931) 220-8861 or (423) 290-2908 or email lostandfound@heschatt.org if you spot Maddie and are asked to include photos if possible.