A chase ended at the foot of Signal Mountain with a crash on Thursday night and now a suspect is on the run.
It happened in the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road near W Road around 9:15pm.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to stop the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition that was stolen from Red Bank on Wednesday, but the suspect was able to push the patrol car out of the way using the SUV.
The HCSO says a chase started and ended up on Mountain Creek Road where the suspect lost control of the SUV, hitting a power pole before plowing through a fence.
The suspect ran into the woods leading to a search by several agencies that was unsuccessful.
The HCSO says a gun that did not belong to the Expedition's owner was found inside the SUV.
The HCSO patrol vehicle the suspect rammed has minor damage to the push bumper.
If you know the suspect's name or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.
