Thursday, Tennessee Republicans voted to expel three Democratic colleagues for their roles in a protest calling for more gun control in the state.
Lawmakers ousted Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, while Rep. Gloria Johnson, survived the vote on her expulsion.
Banishment is a move the chamber has used only a handful times since the Civil War. Most state legislatures have the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents.
GOP leaders said Thursday's actions were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers' disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.
Here's a rundown of how each lawmaker voted on the measure (Local lawmakers are in bold):
Justin Jones, expelled on a 72-25 vote. (66 votes needed)
Yes votes
- Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough
- Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson
- Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon
- Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma
- Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood
- Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Ed Butler, R-Rickman
- Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
- Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown
- Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Michele Carringer, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka
- Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood
- Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport
- Rep. Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield
- Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski
- Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown
- Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby
- Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston
- Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton
- Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville
- Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis
- Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern
- Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville
- Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville
- Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain
- Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge
In a joint statement from Representatives Helton-Haynes, Vital, Martin, and Hazlewood, they said, "On Thursday of last week, the voices of 7 million Tennesseeans represented by all legislators were hijacked by three individuals for the sole purpose of inciting chaos. Worst of all, their actions moved the focus from where it should be—and that is on the innocents who were murdered at Covenant and what we can do to make our children and all Tennesseeans safer. We intend to continue to work with all our colleagues to do that, as well to complete the business left before us for this session. That work cannot be done if the rules of deliberative process are not followed.
Just like any other organization, if rules are disregarded chaos will soon be the norm. We followed the rules of the TN Constitution for dealing with disorderly and disruptive behavior. The democratic process worked."
- Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville
- Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray
- Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton
- Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport
- Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls
- Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown
- Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar, R-Springfield
- Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville
- House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland
- Rep. Tom Leatherwood, R-Arlington
- Rep. Mary Littleon, R-Dickson
- Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet
- Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville
- Rep. Greg Martin, R-Hamilton County
- Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon
- Rep. Jake McCalmon, R-Franklin
- Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington
- Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville
- Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro
- Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge
- Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin
- Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville
- Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester
- Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore
In an official release from Rep. Lowell Russell, he said, "After careful consideration of all three resolutions, I voted to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson."
"All three violated House rules and each of their individual conduct was unacceptable. It was obvious in the video recording and during discussion that Gloria Johnson did not participate to the extent that Jones and Pearson did. Either Jones or Pearson smuggled a bullhorn into the Chamber. The two used that bullhorn to shout and scream and incite the crowd to chant, "no action, no peace," he continued.
"As a state we must look at better ways to prevent such killings. However, the way those three went about addressing the murders was not an effective approach to prevent future murders. All three were elected legislators that can file bills and pass laws to address any concerns they have. Instead, they chose to make that day about themselves instead of working with other legislators to be effective in their intent," finished Russell.
- Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta
- Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin
- Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Robert Stevens, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County
- Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton
- Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville
- Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison
- Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill
- Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis
- Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville
- Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton
- Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville
No votes – 25
- Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville
- Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis
- Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville
- Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville
- Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville
- Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville
- Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga
- Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis
- Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis
- Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville
- Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Nashville
- Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville
- Rep. Harold Love, Jr., D-Nashville
- Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Larry Miller, D-Memphis
- Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar
- Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova
- Rep. Joe Towns, Jr., D-Memphis
Not voting - 2
- Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville
- Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin
Gloria Johnson, expulsion fails by one vote, 65-30 vote (66 votes needed)
Yes votes – 65
- Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough
- Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon
- Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood
- Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Ed Butler, R-Rickman
- Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
- Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown
- Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Michele Carringer, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka
- Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood
- Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport
- Rep. Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield
- Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski
- Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown
- Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby
- Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston
- Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton
- Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville
- Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern
- Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville
- Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville
- Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain
- Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge
- Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville
- Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray
- Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton
- Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport
- Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls
- Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown
- Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar, R-Springfield
- Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville
- House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland
- Rep. Tom Leatherwood, R-Arlington
- Rep. Mary Littleon, R-Dickson
- Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet
- Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville
- Rep. Greg Martin, R-Hamilton County
- Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon
- Rep. Jake McCalmon, R-Franklin
- Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington
- Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville
- Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro
- Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge
- Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin
- Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester
- Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta
- Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin
- Rep. Robert Stevens, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County
- Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton
- Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville
- Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison
- Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill
- Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis
- Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville
- Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton
- Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville
No votes – 30
- Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson
- Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma
- Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville
- Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis
- Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville
- Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville
- Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville
- Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville
- Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga
- Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis
- Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis
- Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville
- Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Nashville
- Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Harold Love, Jr., D-Nashville
- Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Larry Miller, D-Memphis
- Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville
- Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore
- Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar
- Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova
- Rep. Joe Towns, Jr., D-Memphis
- Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin
Not voting - 3
- Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis
- Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville
- Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro
Justin Pearson, expelled on 69-26 vote. (66 votes needed)
Yes votes – 69
- Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough
- Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson
- Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon
- Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma
- Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood
- Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Ed Butler, R-Rickman
- Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
- Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown
- Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Michele Carringer, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka
- Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood
- Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport
- Rep. Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield
- Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville
- Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski
- Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown
- Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby
- Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville
- Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston
- Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton
- Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville
- Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern
- Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville
- Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville
- Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain
- Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge
- Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville
- Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray
- Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton
- Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport
- Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls
- Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville
- Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown
- Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar, R-Springfield
- Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville
- House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland
- Rep. Tom Leatherwood, R-Arlington
- Rep. Mary Littleon, R-Dickson
- Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet
- Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville
- Rep. Greg Martin, R-Hamilton County
- Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon
- Rep. Jake McCalmon, R-Franklin
- Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington
- Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville
- Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro
- Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge
- Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland
- Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin
- Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester
- Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore
- Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta
- Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin
- Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Robert Stevens, R-Smyrna
- Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County
- Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton
- Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville
- Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison
- Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill
- Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis
- Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville
- Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton
- Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville
No votes – 26
- Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville
- Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis
- Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville
- Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville
- Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville
- Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis
- Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville
- Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga
- Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis
- Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis
- Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville
- Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Nashville
- Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Harold Love, Jr., D-Nashville
- Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville
- Rep. Larry Miller, D-Memphis
- Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis
- Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville
- Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville
- Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar
- Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova
- Rep. Joe Towns, Jr., D-Memphis
Not voting - 3
- Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville
- Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro
- Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin