UPDATE: The suspect accused of shooting a man in the head Sunday had also been harboring homemade explosive components in his home, an investigation has found.
The victim told police Anthony Lively had been making explosive devices in the residence off Century Oaks Drive and that Lively had threatened to kill him and law enforcement if he was arrested.
Police searched the home Wednesday and found the explosive manufacturing components as well as an illegal firearm.
Additional explosive manufacturing components were located at the homes of family members, who reportedly picked up the belongings after Lively called them from jail.
Lively has since been charged with Civil Rights Intimidation.
PREVIOUS STORY: Early Sunday morning, Chattanooga police found a man shot on East Martin Luther King Blvd.
Chattanooga Police say officers responded to a shooting just before 11am.
First responders arrived to the scene of a reported disturbance and found a man who'd sustained a non-life threatening injury.
Police were told that two men had been into an altercation and one had shot the other.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody and render aid to the victim until EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
CPD says the suspect is 39-year-old Anthony Lively.