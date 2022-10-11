The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Harrison area on Tuesday.
It happened around 1:00pm at a home in the 5900 block of Porter Drive near The Flats at Fifty Eight apartments.
Fire officials say crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Once crews confirmed the home was evacuated, they were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes.
Fire officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the attic and main level of the house and the basement sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Officials say three residents were displaced as a result of the fire and will be receiving help from the American Red Cross.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
