UPDATE: A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area Saturday afternoon.
At 12:30 pm, the homeowner called 911 reporting his detached garage was on fire. He informed the dispatcher that he was attempting to use a garden hose to keep the fire spreading to his home.
Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes confirming a large garage fire.
Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the detached garage.
Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for Tri-Community VFD to respond to the scene and to stand by at Station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.
No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to stand by if there were any potential injuries to the first responders.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and the garage is a total loss.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Crews with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department are battling a large garage fire Saturday afternoon.
A call of a residential fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m.
A spokesperson says the fire is located near Dogwood Drive.
Officials ask that the public avoids the area if possible.
Currently, Highway 58 VFD battling a large garage fire located at 6108 Dogwood Drive. Please avoid the area is possible. Details to come shortly. pic.twitter.com/CqTT39y5Pp— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) October 16, 2022
Stay with Local 3 News as this story develops.