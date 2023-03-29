UPDATE: A portion of Highway 153 was shut down due to a fire at an area business on Wednesday evening.
Highway 153 has completely reopened following the fire at Smoothie King. pic.twitter.com/CqaKQzPDUv— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2023
Crews were called to Smoothie King in the 5200 block at the Hamill Road intersection around 3:00pm.
About 45 minutes after the fire was reported, officials said it has been extinguished.
No injuries have been reported.
All lanes of the Highway 153 have reopened.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.