UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department investigators have determined the Highland Park Baptist Church fire was arson.
They are looking for the suspect caught on surveillance footage ride a bike near the scene.
The Chattanooga Fire Department asks that you call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire that broke out overnight and left Highland Park Baptist Church severely damaged is believed to be fully extinguished by Saturday evening.
Teams from the Chattanooga Fire Department, ATF and TBI are all part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.
Roads immediately surrounding the church will remain closed for the time being.
Crews worked for more than 12 hours to contain and secure the flames.
CFD plans to remain on the scene working with contractors to ensure that impacted areas and remaining walls are secure and stable to protect the public’s safety.
At this point, we believe the fire is fully extinguished. The CFD will remain on the scene working with contractors to make sure that impacted areas and remaining walls are secure and stable to protect the public’s safety.— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire crews are still on the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged the Highland Park Baptist Church.
Crews have been on the scene for more than 12 hours later.
The CFD remains on the scene at the Highland Park Baptist Church more than 12 hours later. Here’s a daytime look at the damage from the fire. pic.twitter.com/GIpEyn66mC— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire officials are asking people to stay indoors as crews work a three-alarm fire at a church in the Highland Park area on Friday evening.
VIDEO: Here's a look at the scene on Bailey Avenue where firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church. Video by @Local3News Photojournalist Taylor Baker. #CHAnews https://t.co/vTXaJXOODp pic.twitter.com/Tizav90paQ— Ken Nicholson (@newsken) June 11, 2022
The fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue was reported to 911 around 7:15pm.
Firefighters have been pulled out of this burning church due to structural concerns about the building. This is for the safety of our crews. pic.twitter.com/iCnHB5I414— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
Fire officials say the church and an adjacent auditorium, which are part of the Redemption to the Nations campus, are vacant and without power.
Due to fears of the burning building collapsing, firefighters were pulled out of the church and began attacking the fire from the outside.
Fire officials say an excavator has been brought in to tear down part of the building because it's unstable and the fire is burning through multiple floors.
Fire officials are asking residents in the following areas to stay indoors to avoid inhaling smoke:
Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time.
Aerials are going up pic.twitter.com/UTmu6dg5zA— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
The streets surrounding the scene are closed to traffic at this time. CFD officials say crews will be at the scene working throughout the night.
CFD crews continue to pour water on the church and adjacent auditorium. Both are vacant, with no utilities (power). Cause will be under investigation. Firefighters will be working throughout the night on this scene. pic.twitter.com/vN9onLpSzG— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.
