UPDATE: A Hickman County man on the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list has been found, the organization said Sunday.
Marvin Dean Holt, 21, is now in custody after he was located in Giles County.
He was wanted for failing to appear in Hickman County on a first-degree premeditated murder charge.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Hickman County man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Twenty-one-year-old Marvin Deon Holt was added to the TBI Most Wanted list Wednesday and is wanted for first degree murder.
Holt is 6'3" and weighs 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen Holt, or know where he may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-796-3450, x103.