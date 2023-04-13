UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired near Memorial Park North Thursday afternoon.
CPD stated that police were notified just after 5 p.m. of shots fired near the emergency entrance. A witness advised they heard what sounded like a pop and thought it was a gunshot.
Two Chattanooga Police Officers were at the hospital within two minutes of the dispatched call and making entry to the hospital.
CPD Officers cleared the area and no threat was found at the hospital or the immediate community where the shot was said to have been heard.
CHI Memorial and the Chattanooga Police Department have determined there was no shooter and no threat.
Police are still working to determine what may have caused the alarm.
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy police presence surrounded the Memorial Hospital Campus on Hixson Pike Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson with the hospital has confirmed that it was a false call of an active shooter.
A text alert was sent out notifying people of a possible active shooter near the CHI Memorial, North Park Campus.
