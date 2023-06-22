UPDATE: Hitson Cabinets was in court again today.
We've brought you this story several times after multiple people have told us they paid for thousands of cabinets that were never installed.
Hitson has filed for involuntary bankruptcy and another company could buy them out.
A hearing on a motion to sell the business is set for next Thursday, June 29th.
PREVIOUS STORY:
You may remember we have brought you several stories about Hitson Cabinets, where customers claim they paid the company thousands of dollars and never received their custom cabinets.
Hitson Cabinets will be back in bankruptcy court on June 22.
During the first court hearing in May, Gary Hitson and his attorney asked the judge to change the involuntary chapter 7 bankruptcy filed against his company to a chapter 11.
The decision on that is expected to be made during the next hearing.
Bankruptcy attorney Kimberly Cambron is representing a few of Hitson Cabinet's customers.
Since that first court date, several discussions and potential motions have been put on the table but nothing is official.
“Hitson has another company that is interested in buying it and they are also in cabinetry but not specially in residential. But they do other things like a larger business that does cabinetry. So, they are looking to sell to this company,” Cambron said.
Cambron said the interested company is also looking to step in where Hitson left off with its customers but at an additional cost.
“That is what they have proposed in the buy-sell agreement is that the people who have paid in full or had paid a down payment like 50 percent and they didn't receive their product, that the buyer has proposed that they could complete that project for those customers, but those customers would need to pay an additional 30-percent,” Cambron said.
Cambron now represents more than 10 of Hitson Cabinets customers.
Many of them have already paid between $30,000 and $50,000 or even more and are not pleased with what could happen.
“Coming from the position of the buyers that company that wants to acquire everything, they may still be coming out with zero profit, they still may be losing a little bit. Right now, the consumers are the ones pretty upset about this,” Cambron said.
She said this is just the beginning of what is to come.
“Ideally we want a good resolution. We want something to go through, but we also want something that the consumers get at least some of their money back,” Cambron said.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story as they become available.