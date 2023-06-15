UPDATE: The TBI is investigating a shooting involving a Hamilton County deputy during a chase on Thursday morning.
The TBI said preliminary information shows that Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies started a pursuit in the area of Lee Highway and at one point during the pursuit, deputies forcibly stopped the vehicle in the 6000 block of Shallowford Road.
The TBI said initial reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle continued to travel in the direction of the deputies.
The TBI said for reasons still under investigation, multiple rounds were fired by one deputy, hitting the driver of the vehicle.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours Thursday in Hamilton County.
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI is investigating after a Thursday morning after police chase that began around midnight near the Marathon Gas Station in the 7300 block of Lee Highway ended with a shooting involving a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy.
According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle being chased was forced to stop near the Waffle House and MAPCO on Shallowford Road off of SR-153.
One male suspect sustained what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy police presence is onsite at Shallowford Road just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.
The road is currently blocked off near the area of Olan Mills Dr.
The road is currently blocked off near the area of Olan Mills Dr.
