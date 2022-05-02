UPDATE: The Signal, an even venue turned away School Resource Deputies who were hired to secure East Hamilton's prom because they were in possession of firm arms.
As a result The Signal may lose their beer permit.
The owner of The Signal, Josh Billue, says the armed guards are not allowed inside the venue because of the company's insurance policy. The venue ahs security and if the there is an incident security is permitted inside.
Billue said they were not told the school's School Resource Deputies would be armed.
According to The Signal the deputies were hired by East Hamilton making them armed guards.
Billue said that the officers were not denied entry or asked to leave, only their firearms were not permitted inside the venue.
PREVIOUS STORY: Staff at The Signal event venue asked School Resource Deputies to leave the venue where East Hamilton High School had their prom on Friday because they were armed.
The deputies were hired by East Hamilton High School to work security at the prom. The school says they commonly hire off-duty deputies for school event to ensure the safety of the student.
The deputies immediately left the venue and notified the their supervisors and school administration.
Stay with Local 3 News for more on this story.