UPDATE: A man who led Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase last week for driving a what was initially thought to be a stolen vehicle.
Randy Ridge was followed by police as he was driving a blue Ford Fusion on Highway 58 Friday afternoon.
An initial check of the license plate turned up that the vehicle was stolen, which later turned out to not be the case.
Ridge led police on a chase in the 8000 block of Highway 58, at one time cutting across the median to evade them.
He crashed the Ford into HCSO patrol vehicles and took off on foot, and was captured a short time later.
Ridge had three active warrants, and has been charged with failure to obey traffic control signal, driving left of center, driving on suspended drivers license, reckless driving, reckless endangerment (vehicle), felony evading arrest (vehicle) and resisting arrest.
