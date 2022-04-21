UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Devan Jump has been found safe.
No further details have been provided.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a missing teenager with special needs on Thursday.
The HCSO says 14-year-old Devan Jump was last seen near the 7300 block of Sims Road in Harrison.
Devan is described as 5’0 tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Devan was wearing a long-sleeve green shirt with kakis pants.
If you have any information about this case, please call 911 immediately.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.