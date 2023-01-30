The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday.
It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm.
Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital where they are both in serious condition.
Sheriff Garrett says the suspect is on the run and there is no description or possible motive that can be shared at this time.
The names of the victims have not been released.
A portion of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
