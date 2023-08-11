UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett on Friday announced his plan to expand the HCSO’s School Resource Program to include all local charter schools within Hamilton County.
Hamilton County currently has eight charter schools, two of which have been recently staffed by School Resource Officers from the Soddy Daisy Police Department.
Garrett’s goal to have the remaining six charters schools staffed shortly after the beginning of 2024.
For the first time since 2019, the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit will be fully staffed to cover the public schools in the county, according to Garrett.
According to the HCSO, the funding comes from a new Statewide School Resource Officer Program Grand funded by the state.
The grant provides funding to local law enforcement entities to place one full-time, POST-certified SRO in each K-12 public school and public charter school in Tennessee.
Local law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for funding not to exceed $75,000 per year, per SRO, per school for which they are responsible for providing SRO services, according to HSCO's Matt Lea.
“The HCSO is grateful to Governor Bill Lee, Senator Bo Watson and members of our local legislative delegation for their leadership in making this important grant possible for our local public and charter schools. Their commitment, along with support from County Mayor Weston Wamp and our local Hamilton County Commission, has been instrumental as we expand our current program. As elected officials and moreover as a community, the safety, education, and well-being of our children should be our most important mission. This grant allows us to better serve the needs of our kids and will help ensure they have a safe, productive place to learn. This important step, made possible by a collective effort of local and state leaders, embodies our agency’s motto, ‘One Team One Mission’,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.
PREVIOUS STORY: Friday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson, and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp will host a joint press conference to discuss the HCSO's School Resource Program in the County.
Also at the news conference will be members of the Hamilton County Commission and our local state legislative delegation, Hamilton County Department of Education officials, charter school leaders, and local law enforcement representatives.