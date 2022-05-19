UPDATE: Local 3 has learned that, both, former Hamilton County Republican mayoral candidates Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley are challenging Weston Wamp's mayoral win in the May 3rd primary election. The candidates cite crossover voting by Democrats and ask the Tennessee Republican Party either to declare Smedley the victor or set aside the results of the contest and set a new election.

In the complaint, the candidates state that after the polls closed on May 3, 2022, and as the election results started coming in, it became very clear to bona fide Republican voters that something was awry.

"The question on bona fide voters’ minds was what on Earth was happening?"

In the Mayor’s race, Sabrena Smedley was leading in the early voting results for several hours until suddenly Weston Wamp started gaining on her and ultimately won by a three hundred and eighteen (318) votes.

The contest suggests leading up to the election, a text blast was sent to Democrats instructing them to request a Republican ballot and vote for Weston Wamp.

“The text blast targeted church parishioners and key black voter districts. Traditional Democratic Party voting citizens were told to jump over to the Republican side for this particular race. Many of them did.”

Sabrena Smedley adds that Hamilton County Election Officials also confirmed that although poll workers received training on what to do if there was a challenge to a voter, they received no training on how to challenge and were not given access, as noted, to the voting history records of voters.

"If a poll watcher or anyone else just happened to guess, out of the thousands of voters that poured into the polls, that a voter was not a bona fide Republican, the poll worker or anyone else had to approach the poll official, have them call the Hamilton County Election Commission on the “emergency line” to request a voting history."

According to Hamilton County Election Officials, no such “emergency” call was ever made during this primary. The complaint suggests "presumably because there was no screening mechanism that had been put into place to begin with."

Smedley states that the Hamilton County Election Commission’s position is if a voter asks for a Republican ballot, they are defacto swearing allegiance to the Republican party, when there are not postings to this effect nor warning voters to fraudulently declare same violates T.C.A. § 2-19-109, which is a Class E Felony, “A person who knowingly makes or consents to any false entry on any permanent registration, poll list, election tally sheet, or any other official registration or election document commits a Class E Felony.

"No one protected the power of the vote of the bona fide Republican voters during this election. No one. The “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that was utilized where no voter’s voting history record was accessible at the check in post at the polls to be cross referenced with the ballot requested, was a travesty for the candidates who should have won."

Smedley writes in the contest, "As noted, there was no gatekeeping taking place during this Republican Primary. No voting history records were available, there were no allegiance forms to be signed, and there was no posting or warning that fraudulent voting was illegal."

Under Tennessee law, therefore, there are two (2) grounds upon which an election contest may be predicated.

The contestant may assert that the election is valid and that if the outcome is properly determined by the Court, it will be apparent that the contestant rather than the contestee actually won the election. The proper relief in this event is a judgment declaring the contestant to be the winner. Alternatively, the contestant may claim that the election was null and void for some valid reason or reasons. The proper relief in that case is to order a new election.

The contest states under the first option in a suit to be declared the true winner, a contestant must show that illegal votes were cast and when this is done, they should be thrown out, and the votes he received were greater than his opponents.

Sabrena Smedley says she can show that 1,698 illegitimate crossover votes by bona fide Democrats should be cast out because the voters could not also be bona fide Republicans at the same time. Stating the problem, however, is the Hamilton County Election Commission claims it cannot or will not provide the information necessary to see which candidate received the crossover votes.

"If this election is allowed to stand, the Democratic Left will have won. Surely, no one believes the Democratic Left suddenly had a permanent change of heart in their core beliefs (which as noted go directly against the Republican core values) and crossed over to permanently become an alleged Republican. Catch phrases such as “reaching across the aisle,” “broadening the base,” and “bipartisanism” are just an attempt to repackage and mask the terrible truth of what really occurred in this election, i.e. vote raiding. Please do not be fooled. "

The contest suggests the Tennessee Republican Party also has an opportunity to stop illegitimate crossover voting by implementing rules and policies, which include making it mandatory that all polls must have a digital voter history record available digitally at the check point, to cross reference when a voter asks for a Republican ballot.

The candidates ask that:

Written oaths of allegiance to the Republican Party need to be provided and actually filled out by a person who otherwise is not a bona fide Republican. Afterward, these oaths should be archived for future verification and fraud checks. Visible signs should be posted that warn it is illegal to cast a fraudulent vote.

The contest says, otherwise, open primaries must be done away with in the State of Tennessee because of the recent abuses that occurred in not only Hamilton County, but across the State of Tennessee rendering Republican Primaries a tragic mockery, waste of time, and money.

Both, Hullander and Smedley believe the State Primary Board of the Tennessee Republican Party has proper jurisdiction to hear this matter.

"Please stand up against this and declare that what happened in the Hamilton County Republican Primary in the Mayor’s race will not be tolerated by either declaring Sabrena Smedley the winner or otherwise setting the election aside."

