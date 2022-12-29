UPDATE: A chase involving Hamilton County deputies and a suspect in a stolen vehicle has ended Thursday morning with a deadly shoot-out.
It all started when a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a stolen car from nearby Catoosa County around 5:00am Thursday, which led to a chase and shots being fired by the suspect.
The car was lost during the pursuit, but later found at the back of the Motel 6 on Bonny Oaks Drive by Sheriff Austin Garrett.
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says the suspect led deputies to downtown Chattanooga, and the chase ended at the intersection of Lindsay Street and M.L. King Boulevard.
Lea says the suspect started shooting at deputies when he got out of the car, forcing deputies to return fire.
Lea says the suspect was killed as a result.
A deputy was also shot, but Sheriff Garrett says the deputy's injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to be okay.
The names of the suspect and injured deputy have not been released at this time.
The roads around the area are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
Sheriff Garrett said, “It’s early in the investigation, but both agencies were involved in the incident when it came to a stop here.”
“And I think that’s pretty evident as to what happened right here, and then fired at my deputies again as they come out the car. So he was pretty intent on getting away. And didn’t care who he endangered in the process,” Garrett explained.
“I’m just grateful our deputies are okay,” said Garrett.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has requested TBI special agents investigate the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: Both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "critical incident" Thursday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lindsay Street.
Nearby streets are blocked off around the area.
Police say that while there is no active threat to public safety, the advise drivers to seek alternative routes through the city.