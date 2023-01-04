UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has released the names of the deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect who reportedly fired at law enforcement after several chases on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
The names of the deputies are:
- Detective Jeremi Vandergriff
- Corporal Chris Walker
- Civil Process Server Jason Cooper
HCSO standard policy has placed all three on administrative leave with pay for 14 days.
During the incident, HSCO Detective Jeremi Vandergriff was shot and was treated at a local hospital. He was released later the same day.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has requested TBI special agents investigate the incident.
Chattanooga police have not yet shared their names of their officers that were also involved in the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: A chase involving Hamilton County deputies and a suspect in a stolen vehicle has ended Thursday morning with a deadly shoot-out.
It all started when a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a stolen car from nearby Catoosa County around 5:00 a.m. Thursday, which led to a chase and shots being fired by the suspect.
The car was lost during the pursuit, but later found at the back of the Motel 6 on Bonny Oaks Drive by Sheriff Austin Garrett.
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says the suspect led deputies to downtown Chattanooga, and the chase ended at the intersection of Lindsay Street and M.L. King Boulevard.
Lea says the suspect started shooting at deputies when he got out of the car, forcing deputies to return fire.
Lea says the suspect was killed as a result.
A deputy was also shot, but Sheriff Garrett says the deputy's injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to be okay.
A report written by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office on the car being stolen originally identified the suspect as 26-year-old Damean Jones.
NEW: A police report taken by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in this morning’s shooting stole the car from a shop parking lot.The victim says he gave the suspect a ride to the store yesterday, when he took it and left. @Local3News— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) December 29, 2022
The report says Jones approached Crawford Bolden and asked him for a ride to the store on Wednesday afternoon, which Bolden agreed to. They both entered the store and when they left, Jones stole Bolden's car, according to the report. He was facing a theft by taking motor vehicle charge before the crash.
Sheriff Garrett said, “It’s early in the investigation, but both agencies were involved in the incident when it came to a stop here.”
Garrett called the suspect's actions "dangerous."
“And I think that’s pretty evident as to what happened right here, and then fired at my deputies again as they come out the car. So he was pretty intent on getting away. And didn’t care who he endangered in the process,” Garrett explained.
A man who works nearby saw the whole thing happen, and told Local 3 News about the dramatic altercation.
"They looked like they were trying to do a pit maneuver," the man, who didn't want to be identified because of his job, told Local 3 News near the scene Thursday. "I saw the guy in the black Malibu get out of the car and get on top of the Kia and start firing inside."
The witness said he believed the man he saw firing shots was an officer.
“I’m just grateful our deputies are okay,” said Garrett.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has requested TBI special agents investigate the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: Both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "critical incident" Thursday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lindsay Street.
Nearby streets are blocked off around the area.
Police say that while there is no active threat to public safety, the advise drivers to seek alternative routes through the city.