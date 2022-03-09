UPDATE: A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2011 murder.
Chattanooga police 'converged' on a City of Chattanooga Public Works building this morning and arrested Antonio Espey Jr. for the 2011 murder of Herbert Strickland, according to a news release from the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.
The murder, which happened on May 19, 2011 at the Big K market at 909 Dodson Avenue, was investigated by the Cold Case Unit, which culminated with the case being presented to a Hamilton County grand jury on March 8.
A Hamilton County grand jury returned an indictment against Espey for murder and the decision was made to arrest him the following morning, according to the DA's office.
Espey was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident.
If you have information about this case, or any cold case, you are asked to call the cold case hotline at 423-209-7470. You can also send information via email at Coldcases@hcdatn.org.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have released new details in the investigation in the shooting death of Herbert Strickland.
Police released pictures of a possible suspect, Friday afternoon.
The latest murder in Chattanooga is being called senseless by police. Strickland, 53, was shot in the head at the Big K market on Dodson Avenue.
Chief Dodd says the Strickland was shielding another person at the time of the shooting.
Police now say witnesses saw a young black male enter the store and open fire, killing Strickland.
Eyewitness News has learned Strickland is also the father of the year's first murder victim, Meco Siler.
In January, police found her body in a Chattanooga motel beaten and stabbed to death.
Her accused killer, Brandon Russell, has since been found.
Strickland's, however is still afoot and why this happened is a mystery.
This is the eleventh homicide and the 28th shooting of 2011 in Chattanooga.
If you have any information please call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.
"All things are possible but as of right now it is too early to say what this is tied to. We just don't know the motivation," says Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jerri Weary.