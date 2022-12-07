UPDATE: A resolution will now be presented to county commissioners for approval that will list vendors expected to exceed $25,000 in the next fiscal year as a solution to the recent audit feud in Hamilton County.
Read the full report below:
PREVIOUS STORY:
Hamilton County Commissioners learned that a tip led to Hamilton County auditor Jenneth Randall looking into Attorney Rheubin Taylor's hiring of outside counsel during Wednesdays meeting that sought to finally put recent county audit 'business' to rest.
Jenneth Randall presented her findings at County Commission today. She found that he did not follow purchasing rules.
During the discussion, Attorney Rheubin Taylor says his office has been spending money on outside counsel without approval from Commissioners or the Mayor for 29 years and there's never been a problem.
Several county Commissioners called the audit a "witch hunt."
Warren Mackey spoke up during the meeting and said, "This report that's been brought to us, I'm just going to say it, feels like a witch hunt."
Strong words from Hamilton County Commissioner Warren Mackey on Wednesday morning after a tip revealed Attorney Rheubin Taylor's hiring of outside counsel did not follow purchasing rules.
Auditor Jenneth Randall said all purchases of 25 thousand dollars or greater must be presented by resolution to the county commission.
"The rules state that any contract must be signed by the County mayor. So, that's the summary of the violation."
According to the audit, Taylor spent 1. 8 million dollars with four law firms between the fiscal year 2020 and November of 2022. But Taylor says those funds were not only approved by finance but also by external and internal auditors.
"For 29 years, this has never been an issue. For 29 years, this has never been brought to the commission."
Several commissioners questioned the reasoning for the audit.
Chairman Chip Baker was one of the several seeking further explanation from the auditor.
"Jenneth, were you prompted to do this audit? Or, did you just out of the blue take it upon yourself?"
Jenneth responded, "No, no, I got a tip."
Commissioner Warren Mackey also asked for clarification on the audit process. "They were asking for emails. Why? What's prompting all of this?"
Commissioners agreed on a resolution to approve future contracts exceeding 25-thousand dollars - deciding that would help remedy the situation. But commissioners are hoping this is the last piece of "on-county business" that will have to be addressed.
Greg Martin made the statement, "As it was said earlier today, we have got to get past this witch hunt and get back on to county business."
Chairman Chip Baker also expressed the importance of moving forward. "We're not acting how we should be. I'm tired of this, I know you are."
David Sharpe ended the meeting with some final words, "Let's stop playing politics, the campaign is over. Let's get down to business and govern the people of Hamilton County."
