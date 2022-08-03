Hamilton County Commission discussing South Broad plan, new Lookouts stadium Wednesday

UPDATE:  The Hamilton County Commission has approved the project, with Commissioner Tim Boyd being the sole vote against it.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Commission is set to vote to approve an $80 million project that could revitalize Southside Chattanooga Wednesday.

The project would bring a new Lookouts stadium to the area.

The county commission would commit $1.4 million to the project, matching the city of Chattanooga's contributions to the project.

The Chattanooga city council would also have to approve the project in order for it to be approved.

