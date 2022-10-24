UPDATE: The Hamilton County Health Department and the City of Chattanooga are joining forces for a vaccination event on Wednesday, October 26.
Both free primary series vaccinations and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters will be available to those ages 12 and up
The event will be at the South Chattanooga Community Center located at 1151 W. 40th Street in Chattanooga.
More information can be found at the Hamilton County Health Department's website.
PREVIOUS STORY: If you're looking to get the latest COVID-19 booster for your child, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer Bivalent Booster shots to children ages 5-11 starting Thursday, October 20th, 2022.
A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, you should bring proof of guardianship.
The Health Department’s main campus at 3rd Street, Birchwood Health Center, Sequoyah Health Center, and Ooltewah Health Center will be offering the Pfizer Bivalent Booster to those eligible with no appointment necessary.
You are eligible for the new boosters two months after completing the initial vaccination series or your last booster shot.
“With children back in school and the winter months ahead of us, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. This updated booster remains the most effective tool to prevent severe illness. We encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about the vaccine and bivalent booster,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.
The Bivalent Booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. The single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. More information can be found on the CDC’s website.
To answer other question, you can call the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383.
You call also see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot with their online vaccine calendar.
Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.
Para leer esta información en español, visite la página de Facebook en español del Departamento de Salud en https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN