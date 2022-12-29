UPDATE: A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a stolen car from nearby Catoosa County at about 5:00am Thursday, which led to a chase and shots being fired from suspect's car.
The car was lost during the pursuit, but later found at rear of motel on Bonny Oaks Drive.
Another chase ensued, and the vehicle was lost again.
A third chase began later, through downtown Chattanooga, and ended at Lindsay Street and M.L. King Boulevard in Chattanooga.
An exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect resulted in the suspect being fatally shot.
A deputy was also shot, but is expected to be OK. The nature of his wounds are not yet known, but he is in a local hospital.
The roads around the are are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
Sheriff Austin Garrett said that “It’s early in the investigation, but both agencies were involved in the incident when it came to a stop here.”
“And I think that’s pretty evident as to what happened right here, and then fired at my deputies again as they come out the car. So he was pretty intent on getting away. And didn’t care who he endangered in the process,” Garrett explained.
“I’m just grateful our deputies are okay,” said Garrett.
District Attorney General Coty Wamp has requested TBI special agents investigate the officer-involved shooting.
PREVIOUS STORY:Both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "critical incident" Thursday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lindsay Street.
Nearby streets are blocked off around the area.
The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a critical incident at Martin Luther King Blvd & Lindsay Street, blocking the street. While there is no active threat to public safety, please find alternative routes through the city.— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 29, 2022
Police say that while there is no active threat to public safety, the advise drivers to seek alternative routes through the city.