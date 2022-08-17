UPDATE: Lane closings and repair work on Interstate 75 near between Bonny Oaks and Volkswagen Drives have been going on for about two weeks now.
The lanes are expected to reopen at the beginning of September.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says there have been a few minor issues that slowed the contractor down slightly.
TDOT crews are grinding the concrete roadway and ramps for smoothness, saw-cutting and sealing the roadway pavement, installing pavement markings and performing maintenance on bridge expansion joints as part of this huge project.
Later this week, the contractor is expected to switch traffic to the two inside lanes on I-75 north.
The project is expected to be complete by November 15th.
PREVIOUS STORY: Contract crews for the Tennessee Department of Transportation will slightly delay the start of their work on Interstate 75 between Bonnie Oaks Drive to mile Marker 10, between Volkswagen Drive and the Ooltewah exit.
Work and lane closures are expected to start Tuesday at 9:00am, August 2. They were originally expected to begin Monday night at 9:00pm.
I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for one month for the work, which includes repairs to the concrete roadway approaching the bridge over Friar Branch and Norfolk Southern railroad, diamond grinding to smooth out the roadway surface, and other incidental work.
TDOT says that two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.
The extended lane closure will allow the contractor to work continuously (with the exception of concrete cure times) which will expedite the project, minimize the length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for the motoring public and contract crews.
TDOT says that open lanes will be striped accordingly.
Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.