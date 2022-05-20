UPDATE: Hale Road is now open for travel after weeks of repair work.
The Hamilton County Highway Department has spent the past few weeks working on the Hale Road Bridge near Daisy Dallas Road.
The department now reports the work is complete and the road is open.
There is still some minor finish work to be undertaken over the next couple of days that will require temporary lane closures.
However, flaggers will be present and motorists should not be impacted as they travel along the roadway.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Hamilton County Highway Department has begun repair work for the Hale Road Bridge.
Work crews are working to replace four failing metal pipes.
The section of the road will be closed for 90 days.
